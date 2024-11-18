Green Energy Corridor Aligns with Europe's Interests

On November 18, during COP29 in Baku, a press conference was held with European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra.

Turan Agency asked her: How can the EU assist in the implementation of projects for transporting green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe?

The response came from Attila Steiner, Hungary's Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Policy, as Hungary currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“I think there are many initiatives, also this region is considered as diversification option for Europe. This is also acknowledge by several EU member states and also by European Commission and green energy corridor is clearly such an initiative”, he said.

“I think for EU it is the better to import and diversify energy supplies and if it is clean energy then that is even better. So this Project clearly fir to our strategic objectives,” he concluded.