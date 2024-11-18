Single-Person Protest at COP29
On November 18, a single-person protest took place in the "Green Zone" at COP29. The protest was held by Ismail Djafarsoy, a technical staff member at the event. Djafarsoy claimed that the rights of over 500 workers were being violated, as they had not been paid their wages. According to him, workers hired for the month of November were promised a daily payment of 20 manats.
"However, it is unclear how much we will actually receive in the end. We are working on alternate days, and now we are being told that we will only be paid for the days we worked, which was not mentioned earlier. Most of the 500 workers are students, and their rights are being violated," Djafarsoy said.
He also mentioned that he was removed from the conference hall by COP29 security staff. The young man was stripped of his accreditation and barred from further participation in the conference. Attempts to get comments from the COP29 organizers were unsuccessful.
1 comment
Cavid Qara
2024-11-18
Aksiya Yaşıl Zonada yox Mavi Zonada olub. Orda çox ciddi qanun pozuntuları olub. Bu məsələdə İsmayıl bəyə hər cür dəstək olmağa hazırıq. Cavid Qara | ecofront