Group of European Parliament members demand dropping all charges against Gubad Ibadoglu and other political prisoners
A group of socialists and democrats of the European Parliament has called for termination of the criminal case in Azerbaijan against economist Gubad Ibadoglu and other political prisoners.
The statement was adopted after a group of delegation members met the previous day with the politician's daughter Jaley Bayramova.
“We expressed our deep concern about the situation of Ibadoglu, an advocate of transparency and the fight against corruption, falsely accused of trying to silence his critical voice against the Azerbaijani authorities,” the statement said.
The MEPs demanded “the immediate and unconditional dropping of all charges against Gubad Ibadoglu and his full release so that he can receive urgently needed medical care”.
‘His health condition requires urgent medical aid and the Azerbaijani authorities should authorize Ibadoglu to leave the country for treatment abroad,’ the document further states.
Ahead of COP 29 the document authors called on the EU and heads of state and government to put human rights issues first.
‘We once again call for the immediate suspension of the gas partnership concluded between the EU and Baku, which directly contradicts our climate ambitions and our fundamental principles,’ the statement further said.
It also calls on the European Parliament to adopt a resolution at its plenary session on I October strongly condemning the repression of dissidents in Azerbaijan.
‘We demand justice for Gubad Ibadoglu, and for all those in Azerbaijan who are sacrificing their freedom in the struggle for democracy,’ the statement concludes.
