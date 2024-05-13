Health condition of jailed Alesker Mammadli gets worse

Nasimi Mammadli, the brother of arrested online publication founder Alesker Mammadli, told Turan that his brother's treatment has stopped. ‘The course of treatment prescribed by the doctor has ended and a new one has not started. Tests were taken from Alesker 10 days ago, but he was not informed of the results, so he cannot start a new course of treatment.’

Alesker was promised a biopsy test and even asked where he wanted to take the test, but nothing has been done, his brother noted.

*Alesker Mammadli is suspected of having cancer. He was arrested on 8 March and charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by prior conspiracy) and arrested for 4 months.

On 6 March, 7 other employees of "Toplum TV" and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives were detained. Five of them were taken into custody and two others were taken into police custody.