Health condition of jailed Alesker Mammadli gets worse
Health condition of jailed Alesker Mammadli gets worse
Nasimi Mammadli, the brother of arrested online publication founder Alesker Mammadli, told Turan that his brother's treatment has stopped. ‘The course of treatment prescribed by the doctor has ended and a new one has not started. Tests were taken from Alesker 10 days ago, but he was not informed of the results, so he cannot start a new course of treatment.’
Alesker was promised a biopsy test and even asked where he wanted to take the test, but nothing has been done, his brother noted.
*Alesker Mammadli is suspected of having cancer. He was arrested on 8 March and charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by prior conspiracy) and arrested for 4 months.
On 6 March, 7 other employees of "Toplum TV" and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives were detained. Five of them were taken into custody and two others were taken into police custody.
Politics
-
Ruslan Izzatli, a member of the Board of the Platform III Republic, deteriorated in the pre-trial detention center, his wife Gunel Manafli said. According to her, blood tests revealed an increase in sugar and cholesterol levels. The doctor said that if you do not start treatment, then blockage of blood vessels may occur. In addition, Izzatli has gallstones, which also poses threats, Manafly noted.
-
The Foreign Ministers of 12 EU countries addressed the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, as well as the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy, Olivér Varhelyi, in connection with the events in Georgia.
-
- 13 May 2024, 15:02
On May 13, the Khatai District Court of Baku, chaired by Sahiba Hajiyeva, completed the trial on the claim of the editor of the economic news department of the Turan agency Hafiz Babaly against the “Iki Sahil” newspaper. Unlike the proceedings in a similar lawsuit by Babaly against the site Qafqazinfo.az. The journalist himself was not present at the trial and he was connected via video link from the pre-trial detention center.
-
- 13 May 2024, 14:42
A manager of the demokratik.az site Osman Narimanoglu (Rzayev) has declared an indefinite hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center. He is protesting against the illegal arrest and the biased consideration of the appeal against the verdict. According to his wife, Arzu Rzayeva, Osman went on hunger strike on May 12 in the Ganja pre-trial detention center-2. Rzayeva said that her husband is a victim of slander by officials and has been unreasonably detained for 23 months, and the Ganja Court of Appeal has not conducted an objective investigation and has been delaying the investigation for a month now.
Leave a review