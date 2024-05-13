US Embassy reacts to criticism of Ilham Aliyev

At a meeting with residents of Shusha on Wednesday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev criticized the OSCE Minsk Group countries for their actions in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Aliyev expressed dissatisfaction with the nearly thirty-year mediation of the Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France, which made no decisions that met the interests of Azerbaijan.

“For 28 years, the activities of the Minsk Group had been directed against the Azerbaijani people,” Aliyev said. He accused former Soviet leaders and Western powers of making false promises to Armenia regarding disputed territories, which led to prolonged conflict and suffering.

“The promises to give these lands to the Armenians by Gorbachev and then Yeltsin, both by France and America, were not accidental. They did not want to solve this issue,” Aliyev added. The major players in regional diplomacy, France and America, cannot ignore Azerbaijan's position, he continued.

The statement of the Azerbaijani leader was made shortly after the visit of the US Ambassador to Shusha. “The arrival of any Ambassador to Shusha should not be perceived by us as gratitude. Here, on this earth, the right to vote belongs to us. Our policy is based on international law and justice,” he said.

Commenting on these accusations of Aliyev to the Azerbaijani service of the Voice of America, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan noted the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia to conclude a peace treaty.

The Embassy stressed that both countries have made significant progress towards an agreement recognizing their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We urge to maintain this momentum and conclude an agreement based on the results of previous negotiations. We continue to support the leadership of both countries and offer assistance in achieving a decent and lasting peace in which the rights of all are respected,” the Embassy stressed.