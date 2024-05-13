Health of Ruslan Izzatli who is  kept in the  pre-trial detention center deteriorated

Ruslan Izzatli, a member of the Board of the Platform III Republic, deteriorated in the pre-trial detention center, his wife Gunel Manafli said. According to her, blood tests revealed an increase in sugar and cholesterol levels. The doctor said that if you do not start treatment, then blockage of blood vessels may occur. In addition, Izzatli has gallstones, which also poses threats, Manafly noted.

*Izzatli was arrested on March 8 on charges of smuggling. He is being investigated in the case of “Toplum TV”; eight other journalists and activists are accused in this case.