61 kg of marijuana seized from drug dealers in Astara

During the operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, residents of this village Khatai Khaligov and Afshin Salayev were detained in the village of Sim, Astara region. Sixty-one kilograms of marijuana enriched with psychotropic substances and 4 bank cards used in drug trafficking were found in the car driven by H. Khaligov, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the investigation, the detainees organized drug smuggling into the country in cooperation with an Iranian citizen, whose identity is being established. A criminal case has been opened and the detainees have been arrested.