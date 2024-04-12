Hikmet Hajiyev meets with representatives of EU Political and Security Committee
Hikmet Hajiyev meets with representatives of EU Political and Security Committee
Azerbaijani Presidential Aide on Foreign Policy Issues Hikmet Hajiyev met today with representatives of the European Union's Political and Security Committee.
He wrote about it on his official account in the social network "X".
"We had a comprehensive and in-depth discussion with the delegation of the EU's Political and Security Committee at the level of permanent representatives/ambassadors of EU countries. I am grateful to the Committee's Chairman Deputy Political Director Delphine Pronk for jointly holding the meeting," Hajiyev emphasised.
