Air will warm up to +20° in Baku on Saturday

On Saturday, 13 April in Baku and Apsheron peninsula variable cloudiness is expected, mostly without precipitation. North-western wind will blow, which in the afternoon will be replaced by southern wind. Air temperature will be +7 +11 at night and +15 +20 during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology reports.

In the regions of Azerbaijan there is mostly without precipitation. However, in the afternoon in some mountainous areas there will be occasional precipitation, in some places thunderstorms, hail and snow are possible.

Air temperature will be +8 +13 at night, +20 +25 in the daytime, 0 -5 at night and +7 +12 in the mountains.