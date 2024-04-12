"Let's go!"
"Let's go!"
Today is the day Russia celebrates the Soviet holiday --Cosmonautics Day, commemorating the first human space flight. On 12 April 1961, Yuri Gagarin uttered the historic "Let's go!" and stepped into outer space.
30 years later, on the same day, the "Turan News Agency" received official permission to enter the information space for the first time. As the first independent news agency of Azerbaijan, the "Turan Agency" was established on 5 May 1990, the day of the Soviet Press. The date of establishment was chosen deliberately and was a challenge to the freedom of speech to communist ideology. However, subsequent information work was illegal from the point of view of the then legislation.
In Azerbaijan, the media registration was handled by the State Press Committee, which responded to all requests for registration by the agency with the wording "Wait". Neither yes nor no. In the end, I had to resort to an ultimatum. In early April, I went to the chairman of the State Committee, Haji muallim, and categorically stated that if the agency was not registered, I would write to Gorbachev: "You are violating the "Glasnost policy." "No need for that," replied the anxious chairman.
On 12 April I was informed that I could pick up the registration certificate. On the same day I received it with a reservation that the agency can disseminate information only within Azerbaijan, so to say in the near-earth orbit. But we, entering the international information space, broke through this restriction on a daily basis, from the day I returned to the agency with the certificate in my hands and loudly declared "Let's go!".
Social
-
- 12 April 2024, 15:23
Two people were injured as a result of a mine explosion in the Aghdam region. This is stated in a joint statement by the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office and ANAMA (Mine Clearance Agency).
-
- 12 April 2024, 14:22
On Saturday, 13 April in Baku and Apsheron peninsula variable cloudiness is expected, mostly without precipitation. North-western wind will blow, which in the afternoon will be replaced by southern wind. Air temperature will be +7 +11 at night and +15 +20 during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology reports.
-
- 11 April 2024, 14:23
Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with probable precipitation at night.
-
- 11 April 2024, 13:38
Armenia's geopolitical maneuvering, particularly its recent distancing from Russia, has sparked considerable debate over its ramifications for the South Caucasus region, especially in light of the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's assertion of the importance of Armenian-Russian relations notwithstanding, recent developments suggest a divergence from traditional alliances towards closer ties with the West. This shift raises questions about the potential threats to regional stability and the peace process.
Leave a review