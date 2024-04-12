    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(7 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • Two people injured as a result of mine explosion in Aghdam
Two people injured as a result of mine explosion in Aghdam

Two people injured as a result of mine explosion in Aghdam

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Two people injured as a result of mine explosion in Aghdam

Two people were injured as a result of a mine explosion in the Aghdam region. This is stated in a joint statement by the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office and ANAMA (Mine Clearance Agency).

Note that the incident occurred on April 12 in the territory of the village of Aliagaly, Aghdam region, liberated from occupation, near the former contact line.

According to the press release, Bagirov Mirfattah Bagir oglu (born 1965) and Teymurov Hagani Allahverdi oglu (born 1973) were blown up by an anti-personnel mine in an area not cleared of mines. Both suffered leg injuries, and an investigation is underway in the prosecutor's office of the Aghdam region.

The Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office and ANAMA once again called on citizens to comply with safety rules, pay attention to mine danger signs and not enter mined areas.

Leave a review

Social

  • Air will warm up to +20° in Baku on Saturday Social
    • 12 April 2024, 14:22

    Air will warm up to +20° in Baku on Saturday

    On Saturday, 13 April in Baku and Apsheron peninsula variable cloudiness is expected, mostly without precipitation. North-western wind will blow, which in the afternoon will be replaced by southern wind. Air temperature will be +7 +11 at night and +15 +20 during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology reports.

    Read more
  • "Let's go!" Social
    • 12 April 2024, 14:13

    "Let's go!"

    Today is the day Russia celebrates the Soviet holiday  --Cosmonautics Day, commemorating the first human space flight. On 12 April 1961, Yuri Gagarin uttered the historic "Let's go!" and stepped into outer space.

    Read more
  • Air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +25 on Friday, April 12. Social
    • 11 April 2024, 14:23

    Air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +25 on Friday, April 12.

    Partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with probable precipitation at night.

    Read more
  • Expert: Armenia's departure from Russia could potentially benefit Azerbaijan Social
    • 11 April 2024, 13:38

    Expert: Armenia's departure from Russia could potentially benefit Azerbaijan

    Armenia's geopolitical maneuvering, particularly its recent distancing from Russia, has sparked considerable debate over its ramifications for the South Caucasus region, especially in light of the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's assertion of the importance of Armenian-Russian relations notwithstanding, recent developments suggest a divergence from traditional alliances towards closer ties with the West. This shift raises questions about the potential threats to regional stability and the peace process.

    Read more

Чего добивается Россия в Армении, и что обещали Еревану на трехсторонней встрече в Брюсселе? - беседа с Тиграном Хзмаляном в программе "Çətin sual"


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Follow us on social networks

News Line