Two people injured as a result of mine explosion in Aghdam

Two people were injured as a result of a mine explosion in the Aghdam region. This is stated in a joint statement by the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office and ANAMA (Mine Clearance Agency).

Note that the incident occurred on April 12 in the territory of the village of Aliagaly, Aghdam region, liberated from occupation, near the former contact line.

According to the press release, Bagirov Mirfattah Bagir oglu (born 1965) and Teymurov Hagani Allahverdi oglu (born 1973) were blown up by an anti-personnel mine in an area not cleared of mines. Both suffered leg injuries, and an investigation is underway in the prosecutor's office of the Aghdam region.

The Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office and ANAMA once again called on citizens to comply with safety rules, pay attention to mine danger signs and not enter mined areas.