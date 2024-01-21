How do separatists live in the State security detention center?

The Azerbaijani authorities do not provide details of the investigation into the case of the leaders of the Karabakh separatists detained in the detention center of the State Security Service in Baku.

Nevertheless, some news periodically leaks through the subordinate media and telegram channels. Thus, earlier it was leaked that the former separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan was learning the Azerbaijani language and even decided to take Azerbaijani citizenship.

It was said about David Babayan (former foreıgn mınıstry) that he spends time in the library of the detention center.

Pro-government channels didn't tell where they got so much Interesting information, and the authorities did not react to the leakage of investigative materials to the press.

Today, photos of separatists have already appeared in the telegram channels, who apparently do not feel so bad behind bars. It remains only to guess who these photos were taken, and how they became public.

Let's say right away that if such material had appeared in some opposition resources, the authorities would have declared the criminal liability of the editor and started an investigation.

Anyway, the published photos also depict former leaders of the Karabakh separatists Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, as well as former commander of the separatist army Levon Mnatsakanyan.

Recall all these persons, as well as a number of other leaders, were detained and investigated after the September operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Karabakh.