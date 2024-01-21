A civilian was injured as a result of a mine explosion in the Agdam region

Faig Sayyad oglu Abyshev, a resident of the Agjabadi region, was injured on January 21 as a result of a mine explosion in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The incident occurred january 21 around 13:30 in the Agdam region. A 43-year-old man was wounded in the leg. Police officers took him to the hospital.

An investigation into the fact is underway, the regional press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.