A civilian was injured as a result of a mine explosion in the Agdam region
Faig Sayyad oglu Abyshev, a resident of the Agjabadi region, was injured on January 21 as a result of a mine explosion in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
The incident occurred january 21 around 13:30 in the Agdam region. A 43-year-old man was wounded in the leg. Police officers took him to the hospital.
An investigation into the fact is underway, the regional press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
- 21 January 2024, 13:09
The next wave of cold weather will arrive on Monday, according to forecasters from the Ministry of Ecology.
- 20 January 2024, 12:37
On Sunday, January 21, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron. At night and in the morning, fog and drizzle are sometimes expected in some places. The moderate southwesterly wind will be replaced by a gusty northwesterly wind in the evening. The air temperature at night will be +4 +8°, during the day +12 +17°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
The investigation is considering several versions in connection with the causes of the explosion and fire in a furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of Baku, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters today. According to him, all necessary inspections have been appointed, and the actions of those responsible are being investigated.
- 19 January 2024, 23:08
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred on January 19 at 22.05 local time southwest of the city of Shirvan (130 km southwest of Baku) in the Saatli region of Azerbaijan. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 53 km. The Ministry of Emergency Situations did not receive information about damage or casualties, reports the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.
