Armenia at a Crossroads: Pashinyan's Constitutional Gambit Sparks Controversy
In a bold move, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has set forth a proposal to overhaul the country's constitution, citing the imperative to align the foundational law with evolving global realities. Pashinyan emphasized the necessity for a constitution that would enhance the Republic of Armenia's competitiveness and resilience in the face of shifting geopolitical dynamics.
"We must have a Constitution that will make the Republic of Armenia more competitive and more viable in the new geopolitical and regional conditions," asserted Pashinyan, underscoring the demand for a comprehensive overhaul rather than mere amendments.
However, skepticism abounds among Armenian political analysts, who foresee a potential consolidation of the prime minister's power under the new constitution, portraying Pashinyan as a looming national autocrat. The reference to "new regional conditions" has raised suspicions of external pressures, with some experts speculating that Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are influencing Pashinyan to expunge any mention of Karabakh from national legislation.
Certain voices in Yerevan contend that the leaders of Turkic nations are pressing Pashinyan to erase all references to Karabakh, a move deemed essential for the completeness of Pashinyan's recent declaration recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity over a significant area. This, however, clashes with Armenia's constitutional position, as the current constitution does not explicitly mention Karabakh.
The intricacy lies in the first sentence of the Armenian Constitution, which refers to the Declaration of Independence. This foundational document derives Armenia's independence from the joint Resolution of the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR and the National Council of Nagorno-Karabakh in 1989, proclaiming the reunification of the Armenian SSR and Nagorno-Karabakh.
Without a constitutional revision, Armenia remains entangled in a precarious situation. Any national law, as well as the interstate Azerbaijani-Armenian treaty on borders and territories, may be deemed contentious, and future political leaders might contest the legality of Prime Minister Pashinyan's acknowledgment of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
The road to a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia appears fraught with challenges unless a new constitution, stripped of its historical baggage and aggressive rhetoric, is adopted. Armenia is at a crossroads, and the prospect of peace depends on a willingness to review its constitutional legislation.
As international mediators step up efforts to establish a comprehensive peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the fragile negotiation process is facing a new challenge from the Karabakh separatists. The separatists led by Samvel Shahramanyan, who earlier dissolved the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on September 28, reversed their decision on December 22, making a choice outside Azerbaijan in favor of the actual restoration of the NKR.
In a pivotal address at the "Karabakh: Returning Home after 30 years. Achievements and difficulties" exhibition, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev presented a nuanced stance on the delicate issue of peace with Armenia, just hours before meeting with State Department Envoy James O'Brien. The President's proposition of a "mutual return of refugees to Azerbaijan and Armenia" introduced a fresh layer of complexity to the already intricate negotiations.
This past Saturday witnessed a series of statements from both Yerevan and Baku, reaffirming their dedication to achieving peace and recognizing the historic opportunity to end their enduring enmity.
Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan has expressed Armenia's readiness to continue negotiations with Azerbaijan, aiming to potentially sign a peace agreement by the year's end. This development comes a month after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev raised the issue of eight Azerbaijani villages, or enclaves, still under Armenian control. Since then, Yerevan has primarily issued denials regarding the possibility of ceding these territories to Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, there remains an Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan's Gadyabi district, with Baku's stance on these enclaves unclear. This unresolved matter appears to be the sole obstacle impeding the finalization of a peace agreement between the two nations.
