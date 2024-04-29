    • flag_AZ
Human Rights Watch condemned the detention of Anar Mammadli

Human Rights Watch condemned the detention of Anar Mammadli

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Human Rights Watch condemned the detention of Anar Mammadli

The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch has condemned the detention of prominent human rights defender Anar Mammadli in Azerbaijan and called for his immediate release. "With all the scrutiny on Azerbaijan after round after round of arrests of journalists, civic activists, even as it prepares to host upcoming COP29, authorities detain prominent civic activist Anar Mammadli. He should be released immediately," Rachel Denber, Deputy Director, Europe and Central Asia division Human Rights Watch, wrote  in a social network "X".

Politics

