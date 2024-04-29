Human Rights Watch condemned the detention of Anar Mammadli
The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch has condemned the detention of prominent human rights defender Anar Mammadli in Azerbaijan and called for his immediate release. “With all the scrutiny on Azerbaijan after round after round of arrests of journalists, civic activists, even as it prepares to host upcoming COP29, authorities detain prominent civic activist Anar Mammadli. He should be released immediately,” Rachel Denber, Deputy Director, Europe and Central Asia division Human Rights Watch, wrote in a social network “X”.
Politics
In the private house of activist Abil Gafarov, who is in political emigration, in the village of Shuvelan on the evening of April 29, people in civilian clothes appeared.
- 29 April 2024, 23:15
The US Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed concern over the detention of the head of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Training, Anar Mammadli.
- 29 April 2024, 19:58
Based on geodetic measurements, as part of the work to clarify the coordinates on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, by April 29, 2024, more than half of the planned work was completed and 35 border pillars were installed.
- 29 April 2024, 19:14
Anar Mammadli was detained, an investigation is underway, additional information will be provided to the public. Ibrahim Amiraslani, a colleague of the press service of the Turana Ministry of Internal Affairs, said this.
