Kazakhstan will provide a platform for negotiations, but will not be a mediator
The Kazakh authorities, when organizing a meeting in Almaty between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, will not mediate the negotiations, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Aybek Smadiyarov said.
"Such negotiations are planned in Almaty. We are now in touch with our colleagues in Azerbaijan and Armenia. The upcoming negotiations will be held exclusively between the parties. I would like to note that the talk is not about mediation in Astana, we only provide goodwill services, the so-called good offices," Smadiyarov said.
