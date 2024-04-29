Azerbaijan's Parliament Accuses European Parliament of Double Standards in Freedom Issues
The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has accused the European Parliament of employing double standards in its recent resolution, which urges the European Union to halt cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector unless significant improvements in human rights and the release of political prisoners are observed. The resolution, adopted on April 25, points to intensified repression against civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan.
In a sharp rebuttal, the Milli Majlis criticized the resolution, stating it unfairly applies double standards in assessing Azerbaijan's commitment to freedoms such as association, assembly, expression, speech, and information. This response was part of a broader commentary on Western approaches to Azerbaijan, especially in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, with some Azerbaijani officials and activists arguing that certain Western entities have historically favored Armenia.
Fuad Gahramanli, from the opposition Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, in an interview with Radio Azadlig, voiced concerns about the actual state of freedom of assembly in Azerbaijan, noting the lack of legal permits for opposition rallies post-pandemic. He argued that the denial of such permits effectively bans genuine freedom of assembly.
During the same period, human rights activist Rufat Safarov highlighted discrepancies in how Western institutions have addressed issues in Azerbaijan. While acknowledging that Western criticisms regarding the suppression of freedoms in Azerbaijan are accurate, Safarov noted that these institutions have occasionally displayed a biased stance in geopolitical matters, particularly during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Further complicating matters, Fazil Mustafa, a member of the Milli Majlis and head of the Great Structure Party, argued that European critiques often overlook similar issues within EU borders and other regions, suggesting a selective enforcement of democratic norms that appears biased against Azerbaijan. Mustafa emphasized that restrictions on assembly and expression in Azerbaijan were often tied to broader security concerns, particularly during the pandemic and ongoing regional hostilities.
The debate also touched on economic and security priorities, with Azerbaijani officials arguing that their governance decisions, including restrictions on public gatherings, were aimed at maintaining state security and public order, especially when compared to the instability observed in neighboring regions.
