A border guard blew up on a mine in the area of the liberated villages of Gazakh

Azerbaijani border guard soldier Vusal Ismayilov was injured in the leg as a result of a mine explosion. The incident occurred on April 29 on the territory of the village of Gushchu Ayrym in the Gazakh region, which is located on the line of contact of the troops. The site has not been cleared of mines, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The border guard had several toes amputated. Investigation on the fact is ongoing by the Shamkir military Prosecutor's office. It should be recalled that the delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place in this territory in accordance with the agreements reached on April 5. Armenia agreed to liberate 4 villages of the Gazakh region and withdraw its troops from the occupied territories.