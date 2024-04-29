    • flag_AZ
Anar Mammadli is involved in the case of “Abzas Media” - lawyer

The news agency Turan
Anar Mammadli's lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan that the human rights defender was involved in the case of “Abzas Media” as a witness. "Despite the fact that I submitted a warrant and a lawyer's certificate, the police do not allow me to meet with Anar Mammadli and participate in the search," the lawyer said.

