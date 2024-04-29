Anar Mammadli is involved in the case of “Abzas Media” - lawyer
Anar Mammadli is involved in the case of “Abzas Media” - lawyer
Anar Mammadli's lawyer Elchin Sadigov told Turan that the human rights defender was involved in the case of “Abzas Media” as a witness. "Despite the fact that I submitted a warrant and a lawyer's certificate, the police do not allow me to meet with Anar Mammadli and participate in the search," the lawyer said.
In the private house of activist Abil Gafarov, who is in political emigration, in the village of Shuvelan on the evening of April 29, people in civilian clothes appeared.
- 29 April 2024, 23:15
The US Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed concern over the detention of the head of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Training, Anar Mammadli.
- 29 April 2024, 19:58
Based on geodetic measurements, as part of the work to clarify the coordinates on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, by April 29, 2024, more than half of the planned work was completed and 35 border pillars were installed.
- 29 April 2024, 19:14
Anar Mammadli was detained, an investigation is underway, additional information will be provided to the public. Ibrahim Amiraslani, a colleague of the press service of the Turana Ministry of Internal Affairs, said this.
