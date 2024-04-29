On Tuesday, the air temperature in the capital will reach  +30

    • flag_AZ
On April 30, hot weather without precipitation will continue in Baku and Absheron. The  south-easterly wind will turn into north-westerly in the evening. The air temperature will rise to +25+30 degrees during the day.  In the regions of the country, precipitation will take place in the afternoon in a number of mountainous areas. There is fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind is easterly. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +32 degrees in the afternoon, in the mountains it will be +15+20.

