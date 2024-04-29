On Tuesday, the air temperature in the capital will reach +30
On April 30, hot weather without precipitation will continue in Baku and Absheron. The south-easterly wind will turn into north-westerly in the evening. The air temperature will rise to +25+30 degrees during the day. In the regions of the country, precipitation will take place in the afternoon in a number of mountainous areas. There is fog in some places in the morning and evening. The wind is easterly. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +32 degrees in the afternoon, in the mountains it will be +15+20.
The problem of collecting solid household waste, unsolvable for decades, is becoming relevant again with coming of hot summer months in rural areas of Azerbaijan.
Ulvia Fatalieva became the European champion in adult chess at the continental Championship in Rhodes, Greece. In the last 10th round, she drew with Nino Batsiashvil today and, having scored 8.5 points, became inaccessible to her rivals. Thus, for the first time in women's chess, the representative of Azerbaijan became the European champion.
The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has accused the European Parliament of employing double standards in its recent resolution, which urges the European Union to halt cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector unless significant improvements in human rights and the release of political prisoners are observed. The resolution, adopted on April 25, points to intensified repression against civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani border guard soldier Vusal Ismayilov was injured in the leg as a result of a mine explosion. The incident occurred on April 29 on the territory of the village of Gushchu Ayrym in the Gazakh region, which is located on the line of contact of the troops. The site has not been cleared of mines, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported.
