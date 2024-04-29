Isa Gambar is again nominated for the post of head of “Musavat”

Isa Gambar has been nominated as a candidate for the post of chairman of the “Musavat” party, according to the party. The decision on Gambar's nomination was announced today at a meeting of the organizing committee for the preparation of the congress. Earlier, Natig Ulubey and Osman Kazimov put forward their candidacies for the post of chairman of the party.

Gambar was already elected head of the party at the congresses in 1992, 1995, 1997, 2001 and 2006 and held this position until 2014. Currently, he is a member of the Mejlis of the party.

Gambar was a member of the national Democratic movement in the late 1980s and early 1992. In 1992-93 he served as Speaker of the Parliament. In May-June 1992, he exercised the powers of the President of the country.