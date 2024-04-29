The representative of Azerbaijan became the European chess champion for the first time

The representative of Azerbaijan became the European chess champion for the first time

Ulvia Fatalieva became the European champion in adult chess at the continental Championship in Rhodes, Greece. In the last 10th round, she drew with Nino Batsiashvil today and, having scored 8.5 points, became inaccessible to her rivals. Thus, for the first time in women's chess, the representative of Azerbaijan became the European champion.

27-year-old Fatalieva has already become the bronze medalist of the 2022 European Championship and the silver medalist of the 2023 continental Team Championship.