The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the detention of Anar Mammadli (UPDATE)

The police also searched the parental home of Anar Mammadli (updated)

Today, a search was carried out in the apartment of Anar Mammadli’s parents in Baku.

The sister of human rights activist Shafa Mammadli told Turan about this.

According to her, searches at the apartments of A. Mammadli and his parents were carried out in parallel.

“In the apartment where we live with our parents, they took away old documents. Allegedly, some receipts were “found” from Anar’s shirt pocket, which were also “seized.”

They took my computer, my flash card.

After the search at Anar's apartment, I was there.

His computer and phone were taken from his apartment. And one more thing: we believe that they planted and “seized” the money. Rubber bands for tying banknotes were left there,” said Sh. Mammadli.

* * *

2024-04-29 18:24

The search at the apartment of human rights defender Anar Mammadli has ended

The search of the apartment of human rights defender Anar Mammadli has ended. The results of the search are still unknown. Mammadli found himself without a lawyer because his defender Elchin Sadigov is not allowed to participate in the case. The police motivate this by the fact that Mammadli is involved in the case of “Abzas Media”, and Sadigov is already involved in the defense of journalist Sevinj Sadygova, who was arrested in this case. The police did not allow journalists to the place where the search took place.

The Interior Ministry does not comment on the situation. It is still not clear what Anar Mammadli is accused of.

* * *

A search began at Anar Mammadli's apartment

* * *

Anar Mammadli was detained, an investigation is underway, additional information will be provided to the public.

Ibrahim Amiraslani, a colleague of the press service of the Turana Ministry of Internal Affairs, said this.

* * *

Anar Mammadli is detained

Head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center (EMDSC) Anar Mammadli has been detained today in Baku on Teymur Aliyev Street and taken away to an unknown destination, Mammadli's colleagues reported. The EMDSC is known for its independent election monitoring.

In 2013, Mammadli was already arrested and sentenced to prison on charges of committing economic crimes. He was recognized as a political prisoner. Mammadli was awarded the Vaclav Havel Prize.

Earlier, the pro-government press called him among the representatives of civil society who "use Western money to work against Azerbaijan."