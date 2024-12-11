Ilham Aliyev receives members of American-Israeli Committee

On 11 December, President Ilham Aliyev received President of the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Michael Tuccin and newly elected President of the Committee Bernard Kaminetsky.

The guests told about their visit to the village of Krasnaya Sloboda in Guba region, where a large Jewish community lives and a Jewish museum has been established.

Michael Tuccin and Bernard Kaminetsky expressed gratitude for conditions provided for the Jewish community’ activity in Azerbaijan, realisation of religious ceremonies, care of Jewish religious buildings at state level.

In turn, Aliyev pointed out that peaceful residence of different religious and ethnic groups in Azerbaijan is a norm and such atmosphere has existed in the country since centuries.

In the course of the conversation the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, the press service of the Azerbaijani President says.