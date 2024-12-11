Azerbaijan Doubles Radio Transmitters, Advances Digital Broadcasting

Azerbaijan has significantly expanded its broadcasting infrastructure in 2024, commissioning 124 new radio transmitters and upgrading 52 others, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov announced at an event on the evolution of radio broadcasting in the country.

“The number of radio transmitters has more than doubled,” Mammadov said. He highlighted the successful transition from AM to FM radio broadcasting, which began in 2019, improving energy efficiency and transmission quality. The phase-out of AM broadcasting reduced annual energy consumption and associated carbon emissions by 17.4 kilotons, he added.

In the same year, Azerbaijan introduced the DAB+ digital broadcasting standard in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. “By the end of this year, a single-frequency DAB+ broadcasting network is planned from Baku to the Agsu region,” Mammadov said.

Efforts to modernize the sector include the allocation of 127 new frequency designations and a request to register foreign frequencies with the International Telecommunication Union’s database. Since 2016, financial assistance totaling 15 million manats has been allocated to bolster the infrastructure of broadcasting stations, ensuring uninterrupted operations, Mammadov said.

The number of radio stations in Azerbaijan could increase to 19, according to Audiovisual Council Chairman Ismet Sattarov. Speaking at the same event, Sattarov noted that the number of radio stations has nearly doubled in the past five years, from 10-11 to the current 17.

"A tender is underway for the use of two radio frequencies, and if successful, the total number of radio stations in the country will reach 19," he said. Sattarov emphasized that radio coverage now spans the entire country, addressing prior regional disparities where residents often had access to only one or two stations.

“Today, citizens have a wide choice of radio stations,” he said.

Elmir Velizade, Head of Sector at the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, stressed the importance of adopting modern technologies for further development. He noted that the transition to FM broadcasting continues, supported by state funding and one-time financial aid.

“The government provides resources and support to ensure sustainable growth in this field,” Velizade said. Despite the digital age, he underscored that radio remains vital for informing the public and shaping public opinion.

The rapid digitalization of radio broadcasting in Azerbaijan has created vast opportunities for the establishment of new stations. However, critics argue that state control over licensing restricts political pluralism and freedom of speech.

While the transition to digital technologies, including FM and DAB+ broadcasting, has improved technical capabilities and nationwide coverage, the regulatory environment strictly governs the approval process for new radio stations. Observers say this effectively limits the diversity of voices on the airwaves.

“The political framework allows only stations that align with the government’s agenda,” said Turan Mehman Aliyev, director of the agency. “Alternative viewpoints and critical perspectives on government policy are systematically excluded. Digital radio offers unlimited potential for diverse programming, but in Azerbaijan, it has become another tool for maintaining political conformity.”