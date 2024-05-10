Ilham Aliyev visited Shusha and Lachin

On May 10, the head of state arrived in Shusha, where he got acquainted with the construction and restoration work. Aliyev took part in the opening of the first residential complex and met with its residents. Then he took part in the opening ceremony of a number of historical sites.

After that, Aliyev went to the village of Turshsu, where the ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the reconstruction of this post-construction site on the Lachin road took place. From Turshsu, Aliyev arrived in Lachin, where he also examined the progress of the restoration of settlements in the area.