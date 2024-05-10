MP: "If this happens, Pashinyan may be invited to Baku"

As Azerbaijan gears up to host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) from November 22 to November 29, 2023, expectations are high with an estimated 11,000 to 50,000 international guests anticipated to converge on the country. This event not only highlights Azerbaijan's role in global environmental issues but also its strategic position in fostering dialogue between the West and the Global South, especially in transitions to green energy.

During a recent press conference in Berlin, President Ilham Aliyev, alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, emphasized that COP29 will not serve as a battleground but as a platform to "build bridges." This sentiment is echoed by political and environmental experts who see the event as an opportunity for significant diplomatic engagements, particularly between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The prospect of peace between these two nations could lead to an unprecedented scenario at COP29. Many believe that if a peace treaty is signed before November, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan might be invited to the conference, signaling a major diplomatic breakthrough. This possibility, as stated by MP Fazail Agamaly, hinges on ongoing normalization efforts between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. Agamaly suggests that the positive momentum could even extend an invitation to Pashinyan to visit Baku, regardless of whether a formal peace agreement is reached: "If this happens, Pashinyan may be invited to Baku."

The backdrop to this potential diplomatic thaw is the tumultuous history of the Karabakh conflict, which saw fierce clashes and significant territorial disputes between Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, the resolution of this conflict in 2020 and subsequent operations have paved the way for a new era of relations.

COP29 is not merely about climate action; it is deeply intertwined with human rights and international diplomacy. Critics argue that despite Azerbaijan's internal human rights issues, such as the recent arrests of journalists and activists, the country is on a path to enhancing its international standing through successful hosting of global events like COP29.

Political commentator Zarathustra Alizadeh in an interview with Radio Azadlig, notes that the conference will significantly boost Azerbaijan's global image and introduce its cultural and political potential to a wider audience. Furthermore, the linkage between human rights and climate action suggests that broader human rights guarantees could enhance grassroots movements against climate change.