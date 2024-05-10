The weather on May 11
No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on Saturday, the north-westerly wind will change to south. The air temperature at night will be +12+16, during the day it will be +19+24 degrees.
In the regions of the country, precipitation will take place in a number of foothill and mountainous areas. In some places, precipitation will be intense with thunderstorms and easterly wind.
The air temperature in the lowlands at night will be +11+ 15, during the day it will be +20+25 degrees. In the mountains at night +4+9, in the daytime +13+ 18 degrees.
Social
-
- 10 May 2024, 18:15
As Azerbaijan gears up to host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) from November 22 to November 29, 2023, expectations are high with an estimated 11,000 to 50,000 international guests anticipated to converge on the country. This event not only highlights Azerbaijan's role in global environmental issues but also its strategic position in fostering dialogue between the West and the Global South, especially in transitions to green energy.
-
- 9 May 2024, 19:20
Recent torrential rains have once again highlighted the chronic water and sewage management issues in Azerbaijan, particularly affecting the Binagadi and Absheron districts. Residents, weary from years of similar occurrences, voice frustrations over damaged properties and unmet governmental promises.
-
- 9 May 2024, 18:53
While the world celebrates the historic Victory Day on May 9, various countries of the former USSR honor their surviving heroes of World War II with gestures of appreciation and financial support. A comparative analysis reveals a spectrum of approaches taken by different countries in recognizing the sacrifices made by veterans.
-
- 9 May 2024, 13:32
On Sunday, 10 May, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula, mainly without precipitation. Moderate south wind will change to north-west wind by evening. Air temperature will be +11 +16° at night and +18 +23° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
Leave a review