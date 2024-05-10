The weather on May 11

No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on Saturday, the north-westerly wind will change to south. The air temperature at night will be +12+16, during the day it will be +19+24 degrees.

In the regions of the country, precipitation will take place in a number of foothill and mountainous areas. In some places, precipitation will be intense with thunderstorms and easterly wind.

The air temperature in the lowlands at night will be +11+ 15, during the day it will be +20+25 degrees. In the mountains at night +4+9, in the daytime +13+ 18 degrees.