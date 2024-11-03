Iranian-Azerbaijani military exercises "AZIREX-2024" (updated)

According to the protocol on military and military-technical cooperation between the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, tactical exercises "AZIREX-2024" with participation of Iranian and Azerbaijani warships will be held.

On 2 November, personnel and warships of the Azerbaijani Navy arrived at the Iranian port of Enzeli.

Two ships of the Azerbaijani Navy and more than 100 personnel will take part in the exercise "Search and Rescue at Sea" to be held in the Iranian sector of the Caspian Sea.

This is stated in the report of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry in the evening of 3 November.



* * *

2024-11-03 14:15

Iran and Azerbaijan to hold joint search and rescue exercises in the Caspian Sea

Iran and Azerbaijan will hold a joint search and rescue exercise in the Caspian Sea on Monday, 4 November, Iran's Defence Ministry said.

The joint search and rescue exercise called "AZIREX2024" will be held under the slogan of cooperation for peace and friendship.

The purpose of the exercise is to strengthen collective security in the region and expand multilateral co-operation among littoral countries, as well as demonstrate the goodwill and capabilities of these countries in supporting maritime security, the statement said.

The Iranian side does not report on the number of forces and means participating in the exercise, as well as the activities within the framework of the exercise.

Official Baku has not yet informed about holding similar exercises.

