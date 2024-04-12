Iran dissatisfied with results of trilateral meeting in Brussels
Iran dissatisfied with results of trilateral meeting in Brussels
Supreme Leader's Advisor for Foreign Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati criticised the Armenia-European Union-US trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 5.
As Velayati said in an interview with "Al-Mayadeen" TV channel, "the EU and the US within NATO gathered in Brussels and decided on a new plan of invasion and illegal intervention in the South Caucasus region, ostensibly to promote peace."
In reality, the West is "looking for a pretext for military presence at the cost of destroying the security and independence of the countries of this region."
"The South Caucasus is an important part of Iran's security zone, which will always protect the security, independence and territorial integrity of all countries in this region, and the latest decision of the European Union, NATO and the US in Brussels will not be implemented under any circumstances," he stressed.
Recall that a decision was adopted in Brussels to provide Western security and economic assistance to Armenia.
-
- Politics
- 12 April 2024 12:15
-
Politics
-
- 12 April 2024, 19:47
On April 12, at about 16:50, Armenian armed forces units from the positions using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Astaf settlement of Dashkasan region.
-
United World Wrestling has received an official complaint from the Italian Wrestling Federation (FIJLKAM) regarding the 74kg semifinal at the European OG Qualifier in Baku, April 7, between Frank CHAMIZO (ITA) and Turan BAYRAMOV (AZE). Reads a press release of the UWW front April 11.
-
- 12 April 2024, 15:19
Azerbaijani Presidential Aide on Foreign Policy Issues Hikmet Hajiyev met today with representatives of the European Union's Political and Security Committee.
-
The United States on Thursday condemned Russia's latest massive missile attack on Ukraine, battering the country’s energy infrastructure and triggering power outages, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review