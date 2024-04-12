Iran dissatisfied with results of trilateral meeting in Brussels

Supreme Leader's Advisor for Foreign Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati criticised the Armenia-European Union-US trilateral meeting in Brussels on April 5.

As Velayati said in an interview with "Al-Mayadeen" TV channel, "the EU and the US within NATO gathered in Brussels and decided on a new plan of invasion and illegal intervention in the South Caucasus region, ostensibly to promote peace."

In reality, the West is "looking for a pretext for military presence at the cost of destroying the security and independence of the countries of this region."

"The South Caucasus is an important part of Iran's security zone, which will always protect the security, independence and territorial integrity of all countries in this region, and the latest decision of the European Union, NATO and the US in Brussels will not be implemented under any circumstances," he stressed.

Recall that a decision was adopted in Brussels to provide Western security and economic assistance to Armenia.