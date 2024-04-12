'Russia Must Cease Its Aggression': U.S. Condemns Russian Strikes On Ukraine Energy Infrastructure

The United States on Thursday condemned Russia's latest massive missile attack on Ukraine, battering the country’s energy infrastructure and triggering power outages, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"Overnight, Russia launched what some have termed one of the worst attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since the start of Russia's invasion. Russia must be held accountable for its actions," U.S. Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

The Russian military has increasingly homed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, targeting power plants and power lines with drone and missile strikes in recent weeks. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during a visit to Lithuania on Thursday, pleaded with Ukraine's allies to give the embattled country more air-defense systems.

"The path forward is clear. Russia must cease its aggression," the US Mission to the UN noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller also on Thursday spoke about Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, telling TURAN's correspondent, "that’s something they’ve done not just overnight but over the past couple of years... And I would say for us it comes back to the need for Congress to fully fund, fully pass the President’s supplemental request."

Asked by TURAN about the situation on the battlefield, Miller told Thursday's briefing that they have seen Ukrainian armed forces having to ration artillery shells, ammunition. "And of course that has an effect on their ability to fight the war and an effect on their ability to repel Russian troops, and it’s why it is so urgent for Congress to act."