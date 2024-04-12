Armenia's NSS admits guilt of Armenian border guards in 10 April shootout

Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) has accused Armenian border guards of violating rules, which led to a shootout near the village of Nerkin Khndzoresk on April 10.

It is reported that a criminal case has been opened over the apparent violation of military service rules by the border guards, Sputnik-Armenia reported.

According to the agency, on April 10, an enlisted serviceman of the NSS border troops, having learned that an Armenian shepherd and his flock were on the Azerbaijani side, together with his fellow servicemen "decided to cross the border unauthorizedly and return the cattle thus violating the rules of military service."

These actions caused significant damage, which resulted in a gratuitous firefight and endangered the lives and health of people, the report said.

"As a result of the incident, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Border Guard Service was wounded. Expressing regret over the incident, the NSS took measures to ensure strict observance of service rules by the servicemen of the NSS border guards and to exclude similar cases," the report noted.

Based on the results of the official investigation, an appropriate appeal was sent to the Investigative Committee, where a criminal case has been opened and the investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

To remind, an Azerbaijani border guard, senior lieutenant Rovshan Mammadov, was wounded as a result of shooting from the Armenian side.--