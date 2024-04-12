Azerbaijan leads in non-implementation of Strasbourg Court judgements

The annual report of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, released on 11 April, notes significant progress in the implementation of the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights in 2023.

Last year, for example, it was possible to close 982 cases. Total number of cases against member-states that were pending as of 31 December 2023 was 3,819, of which 1,071 were "priority" cases.

A part concerning Azerbaijan notes that in 2023 the Committee of Ministers received 84 cases from the ECHR for enforcement supervision.

In 2022 this index was 49 cases, and in 2021 - 46.

According to this index, Azerbaijan was in the "leaders" among the CE countries. More cases were referred to the Committee of Ministers for supervision in Ukraine - 125, in Italy and Romania - 87.

As of 31 December 2023, 337 cases from Azerbaijan were in the proceedings of the ECHR. In 2022 there were 285 cases, in 2021 - 271.

According to this index, Azerbaijan ranks 4th from the end, behind only Ukraine (766), Romania (476) and Turkey (446).

At the same time, 21 cases on Azerbaijan were "prioritised". 14 cases in this category have been pending for five years or more.

In 2023, the Committee of Ministers closed 32 cases on Azerbaijan.

Decisions on arrest and detention as a result of abuse of the law occupy a significant place among the pending cases.

Of the new violations identified by the ECHR in 2023, the majority concerned the right to freedom of association and the right to fair trial.

Full payment of compensation awarded by the ECHR in 2023 was secured in 63 cases.

At the same time, confirmation of full payment and/or interest on arrears was pending in 45 cases with expired deadlines.