Israel and 'Hezbollah' agree to cease hostilities
On 26 November, a US- mediated ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and 'Hezbollah' on the border between Lebanon and Israel. It came into force last night.
According to the Israeli media, the ceasefire agreement consists of 13 points and provides for mutual renunciation of military actions; withdrawal of ‘Hezbollah’ forces from the south of Lebanon (border with Israel); introduction of exclusively Lebanese army forces into this zone; cessation of illegal weapons in Lebanon; Israel's gradual withdrawal of its forces from the south of Lebanon within 60 days.
It should be added that Israel is sceptical about 'Hezbollah's willingness to abide by the terms of the truce. Thus, after the agreement was signed and before it went into effect at 4 a.m., ‘Hezbollah’ actively shelled northern Israel.
* Hezbollah entered the war against Israel on 8 October 2023. All this time it has been shelling the north and centre of Israel on a daily basis. More than a year passed before Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon. This took place on 1 October 2024.
- 27 November 2024, 23:30
Under the agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission of persons residing without permission, 37 Azerbaijani citizens were returned from Germany on November 26.
- 27 November 2024, 23:20
Six people died on the evening of November 27 as a result of a collision between two cars on a section of the Baku-Gazakh highway passing through the Tovuz region.
- 27 November 2024, 17:45
Official Baku has condemned the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the Azerbaijan-Armenia border during his official visit to Armenia. "The visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the to Armenia-Azerbaijan border area in the company of members of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), unfortunately, is another demonstration of anti-Azerbaijani policy of different EU member countries and European institutions. We deeply regret that President of the country which is officially a “strategic partner” of Azerbaijan has participated in the unacceptable diplomatic “binocular show” leading to the aggravation of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland,”" reads the statement on the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ account on X (formerly Twitter).
- 27 November 2024, 17:19
According to the “Times of India”, the first batch of “Pinaka” missile systems has been delivered to Armenia.
