Israel and 'Hezbollah' agree to cease hostilities

On 26 November, a US- mediated ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and 'Hezbollah' on the border between Lebanon and Israel. It came into force last night.

According to the Israeli media, the ceasefire agreement consists of 13 points and provides for mutual renunciation of military actions; withdrawal of ‘Hezbollah’ forces from the south of Lebanon (border with Israel); introduction of exclusively Lebanese army forces into this zone; cessation of illegal weapons in Lebanon; Israel's gradual withdrawal of its forces from the south of Lebanon within 60 days.

It should be added that Israel is sceptical about 'Hezbollah's willingness to abide by the terms of the truce. Thus, after the agreement was signed and before it went into effect at 4 a.m., ‘Hezbollah’ actively shelled northern Israel.

* Hezbollah entered the war against Israel on 8 October 2023. All this time it has been shelling the north and centre of Israel on a daily basis. More than a year passed before Israel launched a ground operation against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon. This took place on 1 October 2024.