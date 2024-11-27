U.S. highly appreciates Azerbaijan's partnership with NATO

The United States highly appreciates Azerbaijan's active role in the Partnership for Peace (PfP) programme and country's continued commitment to cooperation with the Alliance, the US Embassy said in a statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's joining the PfP.

Add that Embassy Military Attaché Kyle Cone and Political Affairs Officer Sonya Wettstein attended the Foreign Ministry's scientific conference dedicated to the anniversary. ‘We support Azerbaijan's progress toward PfP goals through bilateral security cooperation, including its recent participation in a joint training conference held in Istanbul,’ the U.S. Embassy further said in a statement.