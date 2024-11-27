Azerbaijani banks earned AZN 914 million of net profit for 10 months
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has published a banking review on the results of January-October 2024.
According to the document, local banks earned a net profit of AZN 913.7 million for 10 months, which is up by 0.6% from the same period of the last year.
In the reporting period, banks gained AZN 3,242 million of interest income, AZN 1,365.3 million of non-interest income, AZN4.5 million of unexpected income; incurred AZN 969.4 million of interest expenses, AZN 2,189.8 million of non-interest expenses; created a special reserve for overdue loans in the amount of AZN 325 million, and paid AZN 213.9 million of income tax.
