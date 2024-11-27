  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy100 C
  • Thursday, 28 November 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Finance
  • Azerbaijani banks earned AZN 914 million of net profit for 10 months
Azerbaijani banks earned AZN 914 million of net profit for 10 months

Azerbaijani banks earned AZN 914 million of net profit for 10 months

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijani banks earned AZN 914 million of net profit for 10 months

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has published a banking review on the results of January-October 2024.

According to the document, local banks earned a net profit of AZN 913.7 million for 10 months, which is up by 0.6% from the same period of the last year.

In the reporting period, banks gained AZN 3,242 million of interest income, AZN 1,365.3 million of non-interest income, AZN4.5 million of unexpected income; incurred AZN 969.4 million of interest expenses, AZN 2,189.8 million of non-interest expenses; created a special reserve for overdue loans in the amount of AZN 325 million, and paid AZN 213.9 million of income tax.

Leave a review

Finance

Follow us on social networks

News Line