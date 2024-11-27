Film by arrested researcher awarded at another film festival

Short film "Fragments" by Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher arrested in Azerbaijan, has been recognised at another international film festival.

This time it was included in the list of the best films of October in the "Prisma Awards" - Rome Independent Film Award, the international campaign in Abilov's defence said in a statement.

Recall that "Prisma Awards", founded in 2018, is an international platform that promotes independent cinema. Each month, competitions are held in the Italian capital Rome, and the films judged to be the best get the chance to attend the annual ceremony at the historic "Cinema Farnese". The festival is known for discovering talent from around the world, and many films presented at the "Prisma Awards" are subsequently recognised at prestigious festivals such as Cannes and Sundance, the report further noted.

Earlier, the Abilov's film "Fragments" was honoured at the Monza International Film Festival (Italy) in the Best Science Fiction Film category.

*The short feature film ‘Fragments’ was shot in 2023 and is dedicated to the topic of artificial intelligence. It tells the story of two androids in love, depicting various scenes from their daily lives. The androids' pastimes, their conversations and the way they look are virtually indistinguishable from humans. The film culminates in a car crash in which one of the androids is killed and another decides to commit suicide after learning that his partner has been irreversibly damaged in the accident.

*Igbal Abilov was detained on 22 July 2024 on charges of state treason, calling against the state on behalf of foreign organisations, and inciting national and religious hatred.

In particular, it is alleged that all these offences were committed at the behest of Armenia's intelligence services.

Abilov denies the accusations and states that he was engaged exclusively in scientific activities. A large group of scientists from different countries of the world appealed to the Azerbaijani leadership with a request for assistance in Abilov's release. Human rights activists recognised Abilov as a political prisoner. On 19 November, the court extended Abilov's arrest for another four months.