Israeli Ambassador made an entry on the anniversary of Black January
Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek visited the Alley of Martyrs and made a touching entry on X account in connection with the anniversary of the January 1990 tragedy.
“On Jan 20th, Azerbaijan commemorates the tragic loss of 147 innocent lives due to the violence of aggressors bent on crushing Azerbaijan’s national aspirations. Despite the sorrow, the resilient Azerbaijani people persisted in their fight for freedom and self-determination
The people of Israel stand on this day, and on every day, with the people of Azerbaijan.
We know how that feels. On October 7th Hamas invaded Israel, murdered, raped, tortured and kidnapped Israelis in their homes. Hamas wished to destroy us and our national aspirations.
They failed. We are united, strong, and determined. Our victory will be the victory of life, of freedom and human dignity
As I paid my respect to the victims of #blackjanuary, I went to visit the graves of two Azerbaijani national heroes:
Albert Aqarunov, and Vahid Azizov, whose grandson was killed by Hamas on Oct 7th as he was defending the people of Israel.
Connected by generations of heroes…”
- 21 January 2024, 19:14
The Azerbaijani authorities do not provide details of the investigation into the case of the leaders of the Karabakh separatists detained in the detention center of the State Security Service in Baku.
Today, the ambassadors of the European Union and the US Ambassador visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid flowers on the graves of innocent victims on January 20, 1990.
- 20 January 2024, 15:07
The International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ and EFJ) expressed alarm over the arrests of media representatives in Azerbaijan. The document indicates that since November 2023, 10 journalists have been detained and arrests have also continued in recent days. In particular, it is indicated that on January 13, Elnara Gasimova, a reporter for the investigative news site “Abzas Media,” was subjected to pre-trial detention for a period of 4 months by a court decision on charges of smuggling.
- 20 January 2024, 15:01
"During the peace process, Armenia expects Azerbaijan to guarantee the absence of hidden territorial claims and is ready to mutually provide the same guarantees to Azerbaijan," stated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a speech to members of the ruling Civil Contract party.
