Israeli Ambassador made an entry on the anniversary of Black January

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek visited the Alley of Martyrs and made a touching entry on X account in connection with the anniversary of the January 1990 tragedy.



“On Jan 20th, Azerbaijan commemorates the tragic loss of 147 innocent lives due to the violence of aggressors bent on crushing Azerbaijan’s national aspirations. Despite the sorrow, the resilient Azerbaijani people persisted in their fight for freedom and self-determination



The people of Israel stand on this day, and on every day, with the people of Azerbaijan.



We know how that feels. On October 7th Hamas invaded Israel, murdered, raped, tortured and kidnapped Israelis in their homes. Hamas wished to destroy us and our national aspirations.

They failed. We are united, strong, and determined. Our victory will be the victory of life, of freedom and human dignity



As I paid my respect to the victims of #blackjanuary, I went to visit the graves of two Azerbaijani national heroes:

Albert Aqarunov, and Vahid Azizov, whose grandson was killed by Hamas on Oct 7th as he was defending the people of Israel.

Connected by generations of heroes…”

