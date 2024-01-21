It's going to get colder on Monday and snow is expected

It's going to get colder on Monday and snow is expected

The next wave of cold weather will arrive on Monday, according to forecasters from the Ministry of Ecology. So, in Baku and Absheron it will be cloudy, the air temperature will drop to +3+6 degrees during the day.

Rainfall in the form of wet snow is expected in the afternoon.

The wind will cause wet snow to fall in places by night. The northwest wind is gusty.

Precipitation in the form of snow is also expected in regions of the country. The wind is west, gusty.

Air temperature in the lowlands at night is -1+4, in the daytime +4+9 degrees, in the mountains in the mountains at night -2–7 degrees below zero, in the daytime from -2+3 degrees.

