It's going to get colder on Monday and snow is expected
The next wave of cold weather will arrive on Monday, according to forecasters from the Ministry of Ecology. So, in Baku and Absheron it will be cloudy, the air temperature will drop to +3+6 degrees during the day.
Rainfall in the form of wet snow is expected in the afternoon.
The wind will cause wet snow to fall in places by night. The northwest wind is gusty.
Precipitation in the form of snow is also expected in regions of the country. The wind is west, gusty.
Air temperature in the lowlands at night is -1+4, in the daytime +4+9 degrees, in the mountains in the mountains at night -2–7 degrees below zero, in the daytime from -2+3 degrees.
- 21 January 2024, 15:23
Faig Sayyad oglu Abyshev, a resident of the Agjabadi region, was injured on January 21 as a result of a mine explosion in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. The incident occurred january 21 around 13:30 in the Agdam region. A 43-year-old man was wounded in the leg.
- 20 January 2024, 12:37
On Sunday, January 21, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron. At night and in the morning, fog and drizzle are sometimes expected in some places. The moderate southwesterly wind will be replaced by a gusty northwesterly wind in the evening. The air temperature at night will be +4 +8°, during the day +12 +17°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
The investigation is considering several versions in connection with the causes of the explosion and fire in a furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of Baku, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters today. According to him, all necessary inspections have been appointed, and the actions of those responsible are being investigated.
- 19 January 2024, 23:08
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred on January 19 at 22.05 local time southwest of the city of Shirvan (130 km southwest of Baku) in the Saatli region of Azerbaijan. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 53 km. The Ministry of Emergency Situations did not receive information about damage or casualties, reports the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.
