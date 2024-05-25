"Italy is Azerbaijan's main trading partner in the EU" - Ilham Aliyev

On May 25, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly appointed Italian Ambassador Luca Di Gianfrancesco. According to the website of the head of state, during the conversation it was stressed that bilateral relations "are of a special nature" and "at the level of strategic partnership." The Ambassador noted the successful development of relations in all spheres, while focusing on cooperation in the field of science and education, noting with satisfaction "the work carried out towards the opening of Italian universities in Azerbaijan."

In turn, Aliyev stressed that Italy is Azerbaijan's main trading partner among the member states of the European Union. Satisfaction was expressed at the meeting with the dynamic development of political and humanitarian relations, cooperation in the energy sector, culture, information and communication technologies, transport, etc.

During the conversation, the active participation of Italian companies in the restoration and construction works carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation was also emphasized with satisfaction.

The development of the "Middle Corridor" and prospects for cooperation within its framework were discussed. The issue of Azerbaijan-European Union relations and the support of Italy, as an EU member, to Azerbaijan in this process was also touched upon.