The United States called on Azerbaijan to take "fundamental steps" in democratic governance – Biden's message to Aliyev

US President Joe Biden has sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day celebrated on May 28. "The United States values bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan. Over the more than 30 years of our diplomatic relations, we have built a partnership based on common interests, including energy and regional security, and the fight against terrorism. Both countries fought shoulder to shoulder in Afghanistan and, by developing the Southern Gas Corridor, together faced the challenges of regional energy security," the message says.

Biden also praised Azerbaijan's "vital humanitarian assistance to Ukraine against the background of Russia's ongoing brutal war against it." "As your fifth presidential term begins, the United States will make efforts to deepen cooperation on regional and global issues, including climate change and the transition to green energy. We invite Azerbaijan to take fundamental steps towards strengthening democratic governance and protecting fundamental human rights and freedoms. We wish to advance our joint climate goals at the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku, and we are ready to support Azerbaijan for the successful holding of the event," Biden further notes. He confirmed the US support for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

"We welcome the steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia towards ensuring sustainable and decent peace and are ready to support these efforts. And most importantly, we wish to develop partnership with the Azerbaijani people and strengthen our ties. I convey my best wishes to you and the Azerbaijani people," Biden concluded his message to Aliyev.