Windy, rainy weather is expected on Sunday
On Sunday, May 25, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, sometimes cloudy. In the morning and evening, it will rain at times, there is a chance of thunderstorms closer to night, and a moderate north wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +12 +16°, during the day +19 +24°, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.
Rains are sometimes expected in the regions of the country, in some areas precipitation will be torrential, there is a chance of hail, and snow in the highlands. By evening, precipitation will gradually stop. Fog is expected at times in some places, and the easterly wind will sometimes intensify at night and in the morning in some places. The air temperature at night will be +11 +16°, during the day +20 +25°. +3 +8° is expected in the mountains at night, +8 +13° in the daytime.
- 25 May 2024, 09:45
The project conducts educational activities on internet safety among the local population "Safe Internet" project was implemented in the city of Nakhchivan with the partnership of the country's leading mobile operator Azercell and the consulting company "GID CSR Consulting", as well as with the support of the Ministry of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. As part of the project, an educational session was held for students and cadets. The schoolchildren received information about online threats and learned about ways to combat them.
- 24 May 2024, 13:00
On May 25, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable, in the morning it will rain in a number of places. Wind is north-western, moderate. Air temperature during the day will be +17+21.
- 23 May 2024, 18:06
Starting from the evening of May 24 to May 26, rains will occur intermittently in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, and precipitation will increase briefly in the evening hours. In the morning of May 25, the north wind will increase to 15-20 m/s, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service about a sharp change in weather conditions.
- 23 May 2024, 16:57
Following the recent passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, questions loom over the future of Iran-Azerbaijan relations. On May 22, during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei emphasized the importance of strengthening ties with Armenia. This meeting, occurring shortly after Raisi’s funeral, underscored Tehran’s commitment to its relationship with Yerevan. Khamenei stated, “The late president also prioritized relations with Armenia. We will continue our policy with these sensitivities in mind.”
