Jalal Aliyev's daughter detained in Greece for drugs
Mikaela Jav, aka Izzat Khanim Javadova was detained in Greece along with 12 other persons, Greek Newsit reported on 30 December:
She is the daughter of Jalal Aliyev and has long lived in London with her husband, owning substantial property there.
The same source told Greek media the previous day that Mikaela, a DJ from London, had rented a villa near Athens for a party.
During the police raid, a large amount of drugs and 43 thousand euros were seized.
According to Newsit, the police received a signal two days in advance that a party was being organised. To keep the gathering confidential, Mikaela sent out online invitations to her friends.
In the early hours of Monday morning, police conducted a raid and detained 13 people, including Mikaela.
Cocaine, ecstasy tablets, Xanax, cannabis, LSD, ketamine, methamphetamine and other drugs were found at the scene.
According to police, the event participants were taking drugs at the time of their arrest. Some of them were found on the DJ's remote control.
According to world media, the Athens court will decide on the further fate of the detainees on 2 January.
Leave a review
Politics
-
Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a key energy partner for Europe amidst growing challenges in the natural gas market following the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukraine. The disruption, marking the end of a decade-long transit route, is expected to heighten competition in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market and drive up prices for alternative energy sources.
-
- 2 January 2025, 12:36
Blogger Rashad Ramazanov, who is serving a prison sentence, spoke about the harsh conditions of detention in correctional facility No. 15.
-
- 2 January 2025, 12:06
Co-Chair of the US Helsinki Commission, Congressman Joe Wilson, condemned the offensive attacks by representatives of the Tehran regime against Azerbaijan and Turkey.
-
- 2 January 2025, 12:02
The FIA Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on September 19-21. It will be the 17th Grand Prix of the season.
5 comment
Gence
2025-01-01
Atasinin milli mecliste dediyi basina geldi)) karma)))
Ч
2025-01-01
Эта,которая юрфак окончила за счет фамилии?
Elvis
2025-01-01
Совсем как у Райкина - В Греческом зале, в Греческом зале, как им не стыдно
Ruslan
2025-01-01
Ничего странного я давно слыхал что власть имущих используют разную дрянь...Большая часть народа просто об этом не знает...
Ну и чё?
2025-01-02
Если вот эти 2 таланта на фото её....то её надо атпустить!09