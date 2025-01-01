  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny10.30 C
  • Thursday, 2 January 2025
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(16 minutes ago)
Jalal Aliyev's daughter detained in Greece for drugs
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Jalal Aliyev's daughter detained in Greece for drugs

Mikaela Jav, aka Izzat Khanim Javadova was detained in Greece along with 12 other persons, Greek Newsit reported on 30 December:

She is the daughter of Jalal Aliyev and has long lived in London with her husband, owning substantial property there.

The same source told Greek media the previous day that Mikaela, a DJ from London, had rented a villa near Athens for a party.

During the police raid, a large amount of drugs and 43 thousand euros were seized.

According to Newsit, the police received a signal two days in advance that a party was being organised.  To keep the gathering confidential, Mikaela sent out online invitations to her friends.

In the early hours of Monday morning, police conducted a raid and detained 13 people, including Mikaela.

Cocaine, ecstasy tablets, Xanax, cannabis, LSD, ketamine, methamphetamine and other drugs were found at the scene.

According to police, the event participants were taking drugs at the time of their arrest. Some of them were found on the DJ's remote control.

According to world media, the Athens court will decide on the further fate of the detainees on 2 January.

 

5 comment

  • Gence

    2025-01-01

    Atasinin milli mecliste dediyi basina geldi)) karma)))

    Cavab ver

  • Ч

    2025-01-01

    Эта,которая юрфак окончила за счет фамилии?

    Cavab ver

  • Elvis

    2025-01-01

    Совсем как у Райкина - В Греческом зале, в Греческом зале, как им не стыдно

    Cavab ver

  • Ruslan

    2025-01-01

    Ничего странного я давно слыхал что власть имущих используют разную дрянь...Большая часть народа просто об этом не знает...

    Cavab ver

  • Ну и чё?

    2025-01-02

    Если вот эти 2 таланта на фото её....то её надо атпустить!09

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Politics

Признают ли в России обстрел самолета AZAL? - беседа с Аркадием Дубновым


Follow us on social networks

News Line