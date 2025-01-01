Jalal Aliyev's daughter detained in Greece for drugs

Mikaela Jav, aka Izzat Khanim Javadova was detained in Greece along with 12 other persons, Greek Newsit reported on 30 December:

She is the daughter of Jalal Aliyev and has long lived in London with her husband, owning substantial property there.

The same source told Greek media the previous day that Mikaela, a DJ from London, had rented a villa near Athens for a party.

During the police raid, a large amount of drugs and 43 thousand euros were seized.

According to Newsit, the police received a signal two days in advance that a party was being organised. To keep the gathering confidential, Mikaela sent out online invitations to her friends.

In the early hours of Monday morning, police conducted a raid and detained 13 people, including Mikaela.

Cocaine, ecstasy tablets, Xanax, cannabis, LSD, ketamine, methamphetamine and other drugs were found at the scene.

According to police, the event participants were taking drugs at the time of their arrest. Some of them were found on the DJ's remote control.

According to world media, the Athens court will decide on the further fate of the detainees on 2 January.