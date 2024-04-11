Khamenei: Islamic countries' aid to Israel is treason
Iran's spiritual leader Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with diplomats from Islamic countries on Thursday that some Islamic countries are also helping the Zionist regime. "This is a betrayal, a betrayal to the Islamic community. It is also a betrayal to themselves, because they are strengthening the apparatuses of the Zionist regime, which will ultimately harm them as well," he said.
He said that "the support of some Islamic countries to the Zionist regime in its crimes against women and children is the highest betrayal to the Islamic community and to the countries themselves, because this support actually leads to their own destruction".
Iran expects all Islamic countries to sever political and economic ties with Israel," he said.
Khamenei did not name the countries he was referring to. However, Turkey, Azerbaijan and a number of Middle Eastern countries continue to maintain political and economic contacts with Israel.
