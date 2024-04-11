Jeyhun Bayramov left for CIS Council of Ministers
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Belarus on April 11 on a working visit.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov will take part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Minsk on April 12.
Bilateral meetings of the Minister are also planned.
On 11 April, the European Court of Human Rights announced a decision on the complaints of 24 representatives of the LGBT community.
Israel's national coordinator for COP29 Carmela Shamir visited Baku.
Yerevan rushed to issue a lengthy peacekeeping statement on the wounding of Azerbaijani border guard Senior Lieutenant Rovshan Mammadov in the Gubadli region of Azerbaijan. The officer was wounded around 3.20pm on 10 April, and Yerevan acknowledges that Azerbaijani border guards tried to prevent two Armenian citizens driving a flock of sheep into Azerbaijani territory from crossing the border. The flock and shepherds were returned to Armenian territory.
Iran's spiritual leader Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with diplomats from Islamic countries on Thursday that some Islamic countries are also helping the Zionist regime. "This is a betrayal, a betrayal to the Islamic community. It is also a betrayal to themselves, because they are strengthening the apparatuses of the Zionist regime, which will ultimately harm them as well," he said.
