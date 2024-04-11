Jeyhun Bayramov left for CIS Council of Ministers

    • flag_AZ
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Belarus on April 11 on a working visit.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov will take part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Minsk on April 12.

Bilateral meetings of the Minister are also planned.

