Kiev bids farewell to Azerbaijani volunteer who fought for Ukraine's independence
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

A 35-year-old native of Shamkir district of Azerbaijan, Faik Askerov, who fought in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was buried in Kiev today.

The hero with the call sign "Shah" died during the fighting near the village of Terni in Donetsk region. 

Kiev citizens saw off the funeral cortege, kneeling down.

