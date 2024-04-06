Kiev bids farewell to Azerbaijani volunteer who fought for Ukraine's independence

A 35-year-old native of Shamkir district of Azerbaijan, Faik Askerov, who fought in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was buried in Kiev today.

The hero with the call sign "Shah" died during the fighting near the village of Terni in Donetsk region.

Kiev citizens saw off the funeral cortege, kneeling down.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video