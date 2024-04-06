    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • U.S. Embassy Announces 2024-2026 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism
U.S. Embassy Announces 2024-2026 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism
A- A A+
AZ
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

U.S. Embassy Announces 2024-2026 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA) is soliciting applications from Azerbaijani citizens for a master’s degree program in journalism and media management offered by its Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management. The coursework will be taught by local professors with international experience and visiting instructors from the United States and European universities. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of State. The overall goal of the program is to build professional journalism and media management skills in the South Caucasus. 

Up to five Azerbaijani participants will be selected for the program, which will be offered over the course of four semesters from September 2024 to June 2026. Students interested in journalism, media, communications, graphics, photojournalism, content development and other related fields are welcome to apply. The students will study in Tbilisi, Georgia from September 2024 until December 2025 and will work on their diploma portfolio in January-June 2026. Students will be expected to return to Georgia for the defense of their thesis/final project in July 2026. While studying at GIPA, students will have access to computers, audio and video equipment, and a journalism library. GIPA students are eligible to participate in the Erasmus+ Exchange programs and receive funding for one semester education at a different European university but will be required to work closely with GIPA to ensure they complete the GIPA program requirements if they choose to do so. 

The program curriculum provides a hands-on, experiential approach to learning the latest techniques for fact-based, professional reporting and writing for print, online and broadcast media. Coursework also includes media management techniques and relevant topics including business management, legal issues, and media ethics. 

The U.S. Embassy in Baku provides tuition support and financial assistance for the duration of students’ studies in Georgia (three semesters) for students who demonstrate financial need. 

The selection process requires the submission of an application package (see details below) and an English-language interview with the admissions committee in Baku. 

Strong English language skills, as demonstrated at the oral interview, are required. 

The deadline for submission of the application packet is May 5, 2024. 

A full application packet should include the following: 

  1. Application Form 

  1. Three Reference Letters 

  2. Statement of Purpose (minimum 300 words) 

  3. Copies of Diplomas * 

  4. University Transcripts 

  5. Copy of ID Card or Passport 

* Note: Recent graduates who have not yet received their diploma may still apply and submit a letter from their university confirming their graduation. They will need submit a diploma by August 01, 2024. 

Please see the GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism Application Form’s link:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LbG4xgC2aNNrv1axgjy7O-nvF4N-Kb9h/view?usp=sharing 

Please submit your application package to:BakuPressDL@state.gov 

Please note that the subject line in your email should be:GIPA – 2024 Application 

Additional Information: 

The Georgian Institute of Public Affairs was established in 1994 as a non-governmental, non-profit educational institution, raising a cadre of highly trained public servants and journalists The Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management (CSJMM) was established in 2001 to support the development of highly professional media in the South Caucasus by means of educational and training programs in journalism, communication, and media management. 

Since its opening in January 2002, CSJMM’s English-language, regional program graduated more than 100 students with master’s degrees in journalism and media management. In Azerbaijan, CSJMM graduates hold leading positions in the professional media and have a high rate of finding successful employment in their field. 

Leave a review

Social

  • Skepticism of Azerbaijani experts about yesterday's meeting in Brussels Social
    • 6 April 2024, 20:57

    Skepticism of Azerbaijani experts about yesterday's meeting in Brussels

    In the aftermath of yesterday's high-stakes meeting in Brussels, skepticism looms large among Azerbaijani non-governmental experts regarding the purported outcomes and implications of the diplomatic tête-à-tête. The rendezvous, which saw Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan engage with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, has stirred a flurry of conjecture and analysis, with President Ilham Aliyev branding it as a potential threat to Azerbaijan's interests.

    Read more
  • Sapper injured in explosion in Agdam region Social
    • 6 April 2024, 13:19

    Sapper injured in explosion in Agdam region

    An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Clearance Agency (ANAMA) Piriyev Anar Murshud oglu, born in 2000, was injured in a detonator explosion in the Agdam  region. According to the ANAMA press service, the sapper suffered injuries to his arms and legs as a result of the explosion of an aluminum-body detonator in the line of duty. The explosion occurred in the village of Saryjaly, Agdam region. Piriyev was taken to the hospital, there is no threat to his life, the message says.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijani soldier was killed during the exercises Social
    • 6 April 2024, 11:28

    Azerbaijani soldier was killed during the exercises

    A soldier of the “N” military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Private Khalafov Saleh Kamal oglu, was killed during the exercises, the military prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan reported. An investigation has been launched in the Gubadli military prosecutor's office in connection with information received about the death of a serviceman Khalafov on April 5 during shooting practice as a result of a shot from a firearm assigned to him.

    Read more
  • The trial of the head of Kanal-11 has started Social
    • 5 April 2024, 22:18

    The trial of the head of Kanal-11 has started

    On April 5, the preliminary hearing of the criminal case of the head of Kanal-11 YouTube project Teymur Karimov, who was accused of demanding money by threats, began at the Baku Court of Serious Crimes under the chairmanship of Azad Majidov.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line