Lavrov: if Yerevan wants to negotiate directly with Baku, then "for God's sake"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “If the Armenian authorities have a desire for direct negotiations with Azerbaijan without Russia's participation to resolve the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, then "for God's sake,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, speaking to teachers and students of the Moscow University of International Relations. Lavrov also noted that on the issue of delimitation of the state border, the Russian Federation should consult this process between the participants, but this is not happening.

"No, they do not want to, and at the same time they constantly strive to attract the West, the United States, the European Union, Paris, to ensure their aegis over any processes. This is their choice, but it is necessary to negotiate, first of all, with the Azerbaijani neighbors. There is no other way," TASS quoted Lavrov.