Lawyer Fariz Namazly detained
Lawyer Fariz Namazly was detained on August 31 at about 21.00 by officers of the State Security Service. He was released three hours later around midnight.
According to Namazly, he was questioned as a witness in a criminal case, but he did not specify which one.
He drew attention to the fact that he was detained after the end of the working day.
“I will not be able to inform on what case I was questioned. Apparently, they have already switched to new methods. I hope that the Bar Association and the Prosecutor General's Office have already been informed about the fact that I was taken to the State Security Service after working hours without any reason. For this fact is tantamount to detention. When a lawyer is detained, these structures must be informed. On the other hand, if lawyers are questioned as witnesses, it hinders the quality of their work,” Namazly wrote in facebook.
Recall that the lawyer was detained a few hours after a court hearing in which he defended the rights of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov, accused of state treason.
Note that on the same charge, young researcher Bahruz Samedov was arrested 10 days ago.
Recently, Namazli wrote on his facebook account that now in Azerbaijan any person can be arrested on charges of state treason without evidence and proof.
Add that lawyer Fariz Namazly is known for his participation in the defense of many activists, journalists, believers, recognized by human rights activists as political prisoners.
