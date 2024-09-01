Michael Creed: OSCE observation mission will provide a preliminary assessment of the Parliamentary elections on September 2

Michael Creed, special coordinator and head of the OSCE short-term observation mission, spoke to journalists at one of the polling stations in the center on the morning of September 1, but refrained from any assessment of the early Parliamentary elections.

“We have just started observations. It is too early to make any conclusions. We will voice our observations tomorrow at the press conference. At present, our observers are monitoring in various regions of the Republic. Therefore, it is impossible to say anything at the moment.”

He declined from answering a request to comment on the pre-election situation in Azerbaijan.

“In general, over the past few days we have participated in very useful and informative briefings with the Central Election Commission, civil society and other institutes. As a result of these briefings we have gathered a lot of statements about the pre-election situation in the country. However, we will voice our full opinion at tomorrow's press conference,” Creed emphasized.